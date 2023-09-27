Parents read to NICU babies at Novant Health NHRMC

Parents recently read to their NICU babies (Photo: Novant Health)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Parents of babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center recently participated in an international Read-A-Thon.

The event encouraged families to read to their infants, helping to build the bond between mother and baby.

Reading also plays an important role in helping the baby’s brain to develop and helping them to understand speech and language, a press release stated.

24 total families participated within the New Hanover NICU, and 319 reading sessions were completed.