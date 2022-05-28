Parking fees may increase under final Wilmington proposed budget

Parking meters in downtown Wilmington. (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council held its final work session for the FY23 budget on Friday, May 27.

“”The $251 million balanced budget prioritizes new investments in affordable housing, transportation and infrastructure improvements, and delivering equitable core city services,” a release from a city spokesperson says. “It also protects the city’s fund balance, which is critical to emergency response and recovery efforts, and contributes to the city’s consistently high marks from financial ratings agencies like Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.”

Parking Manager Chance Dunbar presented parking fee recommendations that include incremental increases for on-street and deck parking.

City staff completed a study comparing Wilmington’s parking fees to peer cities and towns (Asheville, NC, Alexandria, VA, Charlotte, NC, Charleston, SC, Chapel Hill, NC, Durham, NC, and Savannah, GA, as well as Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Kure Beach) and found the city’s fees are significantly below the benchmarks. The recommendations are as follows:

On‐Street Meters :

Increase $0.50 per hour, per year

FY23 $2 per hour, ultimately to $3 per hour (FY25)

Market & Second St Decks :

First hour $1 (remove first 90 mins. free)

Max fee $12 (FY23), then to $14 (FY25)

Evening flat fee $7 (FY23), then to $8 (FY25)

Monthly fee $75 (FY23), then to $90 (FY25)

Reserved monthly fee $125 (FY23), then to $140 (FY25)

Second St & Hannah Block Lots :

Max fee $12 (FY23), then to $14 (FY25)

Flat weekend fee $12 (FY23), then to $14 (FY25)

Monthly fee $75 (FY23), then to $90 (FY25)

Convention Center :

Max fee $15 (FY23)

Special event max $15 (FY23), then to $20 (FY24)

River Place Deck :

Max fee $14 (FY24), then to $15 (FY25)

Reserved monthly fee $175 (FY25)

The Downtown Parking Advisory Committee supports the fee recommendations.

No actions were taken at the budget work session.

The first reading of the FY23 budget will take place on June 7, and the second reading of the FY23 budget will take place on June 21.