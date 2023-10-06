Part of Bladen County receives several inches of rain in a few hours Friday morning

(Photo: WWAY)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a very rainy start to Friday morning across a portion of the Cape Fear.

Areas in Bladen County just north of White Lake received a estimated seven to eight inches of rain over a few hours, according to the National Weather Service.

A nearly-stationary shower dumped the water over the area, leading to a Flood Advisory.

The rest of Friday should feature cloudy skies and only a slight chance for a few scattered showers across the area before skies clear for a fantastic weekend.