Part of North Kerr Avenue closed for emergency sewer repair

A portion of North Kerr Avenue is closed due to emergency sewer repairs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A lane of North Kerr Avenue is closed to traffic for an emergency sewer repair.

The southbound lane of the 1600 block of North Kerr Avenue is closed between Rossmore Road and 1602 N. Kerr Ave.

Temporary traffic signals have been placed in the area to direct drivers.

The closure is expected to remain in place for eight hours, through late afternoon/early evening Wednesday.