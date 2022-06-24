Pathway Home presents the Basic Needs Drive

The program connects people transitioning from prison or jail to services to improve outcomes while reentering after incarceration.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Saturday, July 9th from noon till 4:00 p.m., the Pathway Home will present the Basic Needs Drive.

The Pathway Home program connects people transitioning from prison or jail to job training and support services in an effort to reduce recidivism and improve employment outcomes for people reentering after incarceration.

CFCC and LINC have joined forces for the Pathway Home Program in order to ensure that those returning to our community from incarceration have what they need to begin a new life.

Pathway Home stated, “With your added support, we can turn setbacks into comebacks.”

They will be collecting the following items for men and women at The Basic Needs Drive:

Clothing and Shoes Personal Hygiene Products

Non Perishable Food

Small Kitchen Essentials

Gift Cards

The Basic Needs Drive is happening July 9th, 2022 at the MLK Center in Wilmington, at 401 S. 8th Street.

“All of us at LINC are grateful to have drastically increased our capacity to help empower men and women successfully reenter the Wilmington community after incarceration and become productive members of society with the addition of the Pathway Home Program. The upcoming Basic Needs Drive is an opportunity for people in our area to give back, invest in people and provide Second Chances.” Bryan Talbott Director of Development and Communications for LINC.

More info on the Basic Needs Drive and how you can support this effort is available by clicking here.