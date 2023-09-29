Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy receiving $70,000 to renovate 75-year-old gym

A local charter school is receiving funding (Photo: Public Domain Pictures)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A public charter school in Bladen County is receiving $70,000 in funding to renovate their 75-year-old gym.

Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy is the first public charter school in North Carolina to receive facilities funding from a county government.

The Bladen County Board of Commissioners voted this month to allocate the money to renovate the gymnasium.

“Our staff and students are thrilled that our 75-year-old gymnasium will be upgraded,” said Dr. Jason Wray, Superintendent of The Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy. “Thank you to the Bladen County Board of Commissioners and the North Carolina General Assembly for helping make it happen.”

Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy serves 163 students, 95% of whom receive free or reduced lunch.

House Bill 219, which became law in August, authorized counties to assist public charter schools with facilities funding if they so choose. Previously, state law required public charter schools to rely entirely on their per-pupil educational allotment to fund their facilities.