Paws4People Foundation to hold annual Derby4Dogs charity event

(Photo: San Diego Sheriff / Twitter)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Paws4People is excited to announce its 8th Annual Derby4Dogs Garden Party Fundraiser presented by MC Mortgage Group on Saturday May 7th, 2022.

This will be the foundation’s first time hosting the event at Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station. The event will be held in the indoor ballroom and rooftop patio rain or shine.

Those who join us at Union Station will be able to enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, contests for best hat and bowtie, viewing of The Kentucky Derby, and most importantly the annual Puppy Derby.

Following the viewing of the Kentucky Derby race, an exciting new feature this year will be a short Live Auction for a very few, amazing prizes and then a live performance by Port City Shakedown.

Those who would like to join in the event from the comfort of home will be able to participate in the online auction.

Bidding begins for the online auction April 25th, 2022, at derby4dogs.org.

Related Links: https://www.facebook.com/paws4people

https://derby4dogs.org/

https://one.bidpal.net/derby4dogs/custom/custom4

Facebook/Instagram:

@paws4people

@derby4dogs