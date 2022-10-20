Pawz in Park comes to Wilmington’s Long Leaf Park Oct. 29

The 9th annual event features cold beer, hot food and vendors with all proceeds benefitting animal rescue organizations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A dog-gone good time awaits you Oct. 29 at the 9th annual Pawz in Park event at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington, NC.

It’s a festival for pet-lovers, and their four-legged friends are welcome to join.

Nearly 2 dozen vendors have signed up to sell pet-related products. There will also be music, food, adult beverages and family-friendly activities including a silent auction, pet contests and a raffle.

Admission is free from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

with all proceeds benefitting local animal rescue groups.

