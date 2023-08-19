Peer Fishin’ Festival for wounded warriors and disabled veterans returns to Oak Island this October

Wounded Warriors fishing on Oak Island Pier in March 2018 (Photo: WWAY)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WWAY) — Operation North State is hosting the 8th Annual Peer Fishin’ Festival for wounded warriors and disabled veterans in Oak Island this October.

It takes place Monday, Oct. 23th through Friday, Oct. 27 (rain or shine) on the Oak Island Fishing Pier.

“The wounded warriors / DVets are so excited to have the opportunity to return to Oak Island this year and include their families and friends in the Festival as well. Likewise, our sponsors and volunteers are honored to be part of the Festival and have the opportunity to give-back,” Operation North State’s Founder Terry Snyder said in a press release.

The 8th Annual Peer Fishin’ Festival is free to wounded warriors and disabled veterans and their respective guests. Each participant will receive free daily fishing passes, provided fishing equipment if needed and refreshments and lunch is provided too.

Along with fishing, foods, fellowship and friendships, the Peer Fishin’ Festival will feature special themes and activities throughout the week; the current planned activities are the display of a large American Flag by the Oak Island Fire Department’s ladder truck on our Red, White & Blue Day, attendance of service and companion dogs, hosting super-senior veterans, music, kite flying, and a North Carolina Day.

For additional information or to volunteer, contact Terry Snyder at mailbox@operationnorthstate.com or call 336.764.5967.