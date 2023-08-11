Pender Co. bridge replacement project to begin, closures start Monday

PENDER LEA, NC (WWAY) – A section of NC 11 in Pender County is scheduled to be closed for the next several months while NC Department of Transportation contract crews replace an aging bridge.



The highway over Crooked Run will close at 8 a.m. Aug. 14 and is scheduled to reopen in spring 2024. The existing bridge has reached the end of its serviceable life. The new bridge will be wider, and the drainage and guardrail will also be updated.



Drivers will be detoured onto Garden and Pelham roads to access either side of the closure.



During construction, drivers should allow extra time for their commute and use caution if traveling near the site.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.