Pender commissioners secure $50M to improve health care across the county

Novant Health Pender Medical Center (Photo: Novant Health)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — During a special meeting on Friday, the Pender County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to finalize an agreement with Novant Health that includes a $50 million commitment to improve the Pender Medical Center in Burgaw.

This commitment aims to increase access to health care services across Pender County.

Novant Health says they plan to bring quality care to more people and improve health care in the county by reducing health disparities across the region.

In an outline of the proposal, Novant Health has committed to spending $50 million within the next 10 years in specific areas that include proposed building and facility improvements, new permanent medical equipment, and recruitment of new health care professionals to expand services.

A priority goal within that time frame is for Novant Health to further develop Pender Medical Center into a community general hospital.

“Novant Health’s commitment puts Pender Medical Center on a path to becoming a true community general hospital within 5 years, something we do not have today and something we desperately need in Pender County,” said Board Chair Jackie Newton. “The Board of Commissioners is united around the goal of securing the best possible future for our hospital and allour citizens. We have a framework of a deal with Novant Health that achieves that goal,” she added.

While details on the negotiations are confidential under state law, 5 key goals have been agreed upon between Pender County and Novant Health.

In addition to developing Pender Medical Center into a community general hospital within 5 years, the goals include:

Maintaining Pender Medical Center’s status as a critical access hospital

Improving access to primary and specialty care in Pender County

Recruiting specialty care physicians to offer services within the county

Maintaining and improving acute and ambulatory facilities in the county

Novant Health has been operating Pender Medical Center since 2021 under an operating agreement that was related to Novant Health’s purchase of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The investment commitments announced today are part of the transaction that will make Novant Health the owner of Pender Medical Center.

The County and Novant Health will now proceed to finalize legal documents in September and close the transaction within six months.