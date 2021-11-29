Pender County Board of Elections opens part-time office in Hampstead

Vote sign (Photo: Tom Arthur / CC BY-SA 2.0)

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — Beginning Dec. 7, Pender County residents can register to vote and several other services provided by the Pender County Board of Elections.

“Board of Elections staff will be available at the Hampstead Annex every Tuesday and Thursday starting Dec. 7 in Suite 116,” Susan Williams, the Pender County Board of Elections director, said.

“Our Hours will be from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.,” added Williams.

From the Hampstead Annex, the Pender County Board of Elections will offer voter registration forms, candidate filing, campaign finance assistance, absentee requests, and information requests.

The Hampstead Annex is located at 15060 US Hwy 17.

For voter and candidate information, call the Pender County Board of Elections at (910) 259-1220.