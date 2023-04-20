Pender County Business Expo & Trade Show held in Hampstead

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — Business and tourism are big draws for many people who visit Pender County.

“The event is going very well. It’s a good opportunity for everybody to come out and learn what’s going on in the community and learn the services that are offered. There’s a lot of things we try to do for upstart businesses and to expand current businesses that I don’t think everybody is aware of. So, this is a great opportunity for those folks to show up,” said Dr. Steven Hill, Executive Director of The Greater Topsail Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

For the Topsail Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, events like Thursday’s expo and trade show are a chance for them to shine.

“You can learn about the trails that are happening. There’s a lot of potential grant work that’s coming. There’s going to be some exciting things in the future with Pender County, the local town, Surf City and those areas. You may see some pedestrian trails, some hiking trails. So, I strongly suggest you stay in touch with the tourism site and what’s going on with tourism here locally. tt’s really getting to take off,” Hill added.

Terry Creswell with the Pender County Register of Deeds says she was able to even learn a lot.

“Wonderful, just to experience all the different services that are offered here in Pender County. I’ve got to meet some really interesting folks that have come out and set up today and learn all the different things that are going on in our county that I wasn’t aware of. It’s just been a wonderful experience,” said Creswell.