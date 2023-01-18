Pender County commissioners unanimously approve changes to animal ordinance

Dog (Photo: Photo: Pixabay)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an updated animal ordinance at its meeting on Tue., Jan. 17.

Among the changes are the establishment of minimum outdoor standards of shelter for animals and new rules on tethering.

The ordinance establishes that “Minimum outdoor standards of shelter shall be as follows:

When sunlight is likely to cause heat exhaustion of an animal tied or confined outside, sufficient shade by natural or artificial means shall be provided to protect the animal from direct sunlight.

Adequate shelter shall be provided if an animal is tied or confined unattended outdoors. Adequate shelter means an enclosure of at least three sides, a floor, and a roof. The enclosure shall be dry, ventilated and must have sufficient room for the animal(s) to move freely and to lie down comfortably. These areas must be well drained and not subject to flooding or continuously wet or muddy conditions including excrement and other waste materials.”

Things not considered to be adequate shelter include vehicles, cardboard cages, transport cages and airline crates. Animals should also not be placed inside metal barrels placed in direct sunlight during the summer.

The ordinance also states that “No animal may be confined in a building, enclosure, car, boat, vehicle, or vessel of any kind when extreme heat or extreme cold will be harmful to its health.”

The ordinance then goes on to define humane animal tethering, noting that tethered animals must have continuous access to water, adequate shelter and natural or artificial shade. Any tether used must swivel on both ends, and should be attached to a flat, buckle-type collar or a harness. The ordinance notes that “Improper collars shall include but are not limited to a slip chain, choker chain, prong collar, martingale or any type of neck restraints that adjusts with pressure in a manner that can choke an animal.”

The ordinance forbids animals under 4 months in age from being tethered, and even for old animals: “The tether must be a minimum of ten feet in length […] [and] the weight of the tether cannot exceed approximately ten percent of the dog’s body weight unless required to prevent breakage and endangerment to public safety.” Only one animal can be attached to a single tether.

The ordinance also states that the tether “must be a commercial animal tether or made of a material that will not cause injury to the animal. Uncoated cables must be inspected regularly for fraying and replaced if the cable is frayed.” Pully systems, runners, running lines or trolly systems must be no more than seven feet above the ground.

If there are any violations of any part of the ordinance, owners will be given three days to comply with the ordinance before being issued a $50 citation. After that, “Failure to comply shall result in the impoundment of the animal(s) at the end of day six, and if after impoundment, the owner still fails to comply, the animal(s) shall become the property of Pender County after a 72 hour hold at the shelter.”