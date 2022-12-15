Pender County Group Makes Christmas Arrangements for Good Cause

Pender County (WWAY) — Some Pender County residents are getting crafty this holiday season.

The annual “Making of the Greens” took place today at the Pender County cooperative extension in Burgaw. The group of volunteers made a variety of Christmas arrangements using all types of greenery and shrubbery. The volunteers say they take part to put their green thumbs to good use and to help others.

“So, it’s called making of the greens and we do it every year. We make about three hundred mini arrangements to go on the meal trays of four different organizations,” said Marie Palmer, President of the Pender County Master Gardener Association.

“Well, we just love dealing with the community, one of the things that we do is outreach, we want to talk to people” explained Linda Harris, Chair of the Publicity Commitee.

The group made more than 300 holiday arrangements that they’ll donate to hospital patients, nursing home residents and anyone they think is in need of some holiday cheer.