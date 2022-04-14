Pender County highway project to help accommodate for new Amazon facility

Four million dollars of funds for the project are coming from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — At the entrance of Pender Commerce Park, a sign includes several businesses there such as FedEx, Coastal Beverage, Acme Smoked Fish and Empire Distributors.

Amazon will be added soon — and that’s going to bring even more traffic along U.S. 421 for the growing distribution and manufacturing center.

With one of the world’s biggest companies expanding its footprint in North Carolina, Pender County officials are working on a highway project to accommodate a new delivery station for Amazon, and other current tenants using the park.

