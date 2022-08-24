Pender County Humane Society holding Pet Pals Foto Fundraiser

(Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A no-kill shelter in Burgaw has announced a special fundraiser on their website.

The Pender County Humane Society says their 2022 Pet Pals Foto Fundraiser offers you the chance to create your own funding campaign for your pet by uploading a picture of your pet and asking your friends/family to vote for them.

People can donate directly through a lump sum or donate by picking specific pets they want to support on the campaign pages.

The fundraiser has categories of Cat, Dog, Horse, Goat and Other.

The winner in each category will be determined by the amount of money raised.

Winners will be announced at a Spaghetti Supper on October 15th at the Hampstead Women’s Club, located at 14435 US Hwy 17 in Hampstead.