Pender County Humane Society will let cats ‘dump’ on your ex this Valentine’s Day

You have the chance to get back at your ex for a good cause this Valentine's Day (Photo: NHSO)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you have a ‘crappy’ ex, the Pender County Humane Society wants to hear from you.

For a $5 donation, the organization is letting anyone submit the name of their ex to be placed at the bottom of their cat’s litter boxes.

Their latest fundraiser will allow people to get back at their ex by letting adoptable cats to do what they will on the names, all while raising money for a good cause.

To make a donation and submit your ex’s name, you can go to their Facebook page HERE.