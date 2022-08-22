Pender County man accused of secretly recording girls, possessing child pornography

Nicholas Moore (Photo: PCSO)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is facing dozens of sex-related criminal charges following an investigation of the possession of child pornography.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Wayne Moore, 39, on Saturday.

According to a news release, detectives with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit received information that Moore was in possession of several sexually graphic images of a minor.

A search warrant for Moore’s home uncovered evidence that Moore was secretly recording females using his bathroom. Investigators say the videos show Moore was secretly recording female minors from 2018 through 2022. The identities of these female minors is unknown at the time.

Moore also was found in possession of hundreds of other images related to child pornography depicting children as young as one being sexually assaulted.

Investigators say these images are not related to children with whom Moore has been in contact.

Moore is facing 20 counts of sexual exploitation, six counts of secret peeping and sexual offence charges.

Moore is currently held under a $325,000.00 bond and he has a first appearance in Pender County on Monday.

If you have any information, contact Detectives-Sergeant Steve Clinard and Eric Short at (910) 259-1437.