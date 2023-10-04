Pender County man arrested on Voluntary Manslaughter charge

Kenneth Michael Broxton has been arrested on a charge of voluntary manslaughter (Photo: PCSO)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man has been arrested on a charge of Voluntary Manslaughter.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office responded to Kimberly County in Rocky Point on Sunday to a report a man had been shot.

Deputies say they determined the shooting had taken place inside the home.

William Allen Ganey Jr. of Wilmington was found on the front porch with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Novant Health Medical Center where he later died.

An investigation determined the victim had been shot by the homeowner, Kenneth Michael Broxton.

Broxton was arrested and charged. His bond was set at $250,000.