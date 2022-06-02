Pender County man guilty of setting fire to home with people inside

Hector Zapata Jr. (Photo: PCSO)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is going to prison for setting fire to a home in Atkinson.

Hector Zapata was found guilty of arson and two counts of breaking and entering, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

It happened in August of 2020 at a home in the 200 block of S. Alderman Street.

The 911 call came in around 7:15 a.m. The people inside the home were able to get out okay.

The Atkinson Fire Department responded and put out the fire.

Zapata was sentenced to between eight and 12 years in prison.