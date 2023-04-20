Pender County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

A Pender County man will spend 10 years in prison for drug charges (Photo: Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking drugs with a sawed-off shot gun.

Cameron Hansen, 39, of Holly Ridge, pled guilty in January to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine.

On February 14, 2021, Hansen was stopped by deputies from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office for a traffic violation while travelling South on Highway 17 in Jacksonville. Hansen stopped his truck in the parking lot of a local business. An Onslow County Sheriff’s K-9 detected the odor of narcotics coming from the truck. Law enforcement searched the truck and recovered a sawed-off shotgun and approximately one ounce of 95 percent pure methamphetamine.

The investigation uncovered that Hansen distributed methamphetamine in the Holly Ridge area. Hansen has a prior federal conviction for possession of a stolen firearm.