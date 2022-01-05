Pender County non-profit robbed and broken into

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — In Burgaw, a decades old non-profit was robbed last weekend.

According to law enforcement, someone broke into Pender County Christian Services Saturday. The organization is a food pantry, clothing distribution center, and disaster relief agency.

The building’s cameras recorded a man breaking down a side door and stealing a safe only staff members knew about. Executive Director Sandy Harris said the safe contained a couple hundred dollars in valuables. Harris, whose seen the footage and the man who broke in last weekend, has a message for the thief.

“If you’ll come forward and confess and be honest then there’s grace and there’s help,” she said. “But you need help. You need help. Because it’s not what’s inside that safe that matters. It’s what you’re doing to your community. And if you’ll do this to PCCS, what will you do to other people?”

The case remains under active investigation.