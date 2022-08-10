Pender County Schools announces interim superintendent

Dr. Michael Bracy will serve as the interim superintendent.

Dr. Michael Bracy (Photo: Pender County Schools)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools has announced its new interim superintendent.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the board announced Dr. Michael Bracy will be the district’s new interim superintendent after a nearly two hour closed session. Bracy’s first day as interim superintendent will be October 1.

Dr. Bracy served as interim principal at Topsail High School for the 2020-21 school year after Chris Madden stepped away from the position. Before serving Pender County Schools, Bracy worked in education for more than 30 years. He began his career at Southwestern Elementary in 1990 as a teacher before going on to receive his doctorate from UNCW. In his career, he worked as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, district administrator, NCDPI consultant, and superintendent. In 2019, Bracy retired from the Jones County School district after serving as superintendent for more than a decade.

The district announced last month its current superintendent, Dr. Steven Hill, is leaving the position on October 10 to serve as the executive director of The Greater Topsail Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.