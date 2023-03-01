Pender County Schools Board of Education to swear in newest member Phil Cordeiro

Phil Cordeiro set to fill vacant Board of Education Seat in Pender County (Photo: Pender County Schools)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools Board of Education will swear in Phil Cordeiro as their newest member during their March 21st board meeting.

Cordeiro was selected by the Pender County GOP and will fill the position that was vacated by Brad George.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to help Pender County Schools continue its pursuit of scholastic achievement — our community has an exciting future ahead.” Mr. Cordeiro said. “I appreciate Pender County’s diversity, from east to west, as someone who was raised on a small family farm in a rural community.”

The Board of Education gave some background on Mr. Cordeiro that qualifies him for the position.

Cordeiro holds a baccalaureate degree in political science conferred by the University of California at Berkeley, and master’s degrees in public administration and accounting — both conferred by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He is also a member of the UNC School of Government’s alumni association and volunteers in support of local government education in North Carolina.

A native of the California central valley, Mr. Cordeiro was the youngest of five sons born to his Portuguese immigrant parents. He grew up on a small family farm and left the valley after high school to embark on a variety of educational and professional endeavors.

While an undergraduate, Mr. Cordeiro began his career in public service by joining the United States Marine Corps and was commissioned as a Marine officer after graduation.

After various assignments around the globe—including combat tours to Iraq and Afghanistan—he retired from the U.S. Marine Corps at the rank of Major. Mr. Cordeiro’s military service includes assignments to Marine Corps Bases Camp Pendleton, Twentynine Palms, Quantico, and Camp Lejeune; as well as Naval Air Station Pensacola, and Recruiting Stations San Francisco and Raleigh.

He is also a graduate of the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Warfare School.

After his military service, Mr. Cordeiro made North Carolina his home and transitioned to a career in local government. As a local government professional, he served as a Budget Analyst with the City of Wilmington, Finance Officer with the Town of Hillsborough, and as Town Manager with the Town of Youngsville. Mr. Cordeiro is a graduate of the UNC School of Government’s municipal and county administration course, and also holds the school’s local government finance officer certification.

Mr. Cordeiro later transitioned to private practice as a consultant and accountant in the government and private sectors. He is a certified public accountant in the State of North Carolina. He is also a member of the American Legion and supports a variety of veterans’ causes.

Mr. Cordeiro is married with one son, and is proud to call Hampstead, North Carolina home.