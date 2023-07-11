Pender County Schools gets $178 million bond approval for new schools and renovations

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — Pender County will be getting new public schools and some renovations in other ones after the multimillion-dollar financing plan was approved Monday.

Voters approved the bond referendum in November. Monday, Pender County leaders needed the Local Government Commission to approve the bond to build new schools and make improvements at others. The LGC approved the $178 million bond Monday afternoon.

The funds will be used to build a new elementary and middle school in Pender County. Improvements at Topsail Middle, Rocky Point Elementary and Burgaw Middle are expected as well.

The plan is scheduled to take place over the next few years, with the first plan of action being new schools.

Michael Taylor, Chief Officer of Auxiliary Services for Pender County Schools was able to give insight on the timeline.

“Design and construction project in of itself is a minimum of three years. So, we’re looking at opening that school in August of 2026 and from that point, you know toward the end of the stage of that project, we will then look at the design piece for the Topsail Middle School renovation for example,” said Taylor.

Taylor added that these projects would take 5 to 7 years minimum to complete with just this one bond, and looks forward to getting feedback from staff and students for the new school and renovations.