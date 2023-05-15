Pender County Schools hosting information sessions on three-tiered bus routing system

Pender County Schools is hosting information meetings about their proposed three-tier bus routes (Photo: Pender County Schools)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools is hosting a pair of information sessions focusing on the consideration of a three-tiered bus routing system.

The public meetings will be held at Heide Trask High School on Tuesday, May 23rd, and Topsail High School on Wednesday, May 24th.

Both meetings will begin at 6:00 p.m. and take place in the school auditorium.

Families are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts.