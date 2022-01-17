Pender County Schools releases statement about murdered teen

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools released a statement Monday morning about a teen murdered over the weekend in apparent domestic violence incident at a shopping center in Wilmington.

The teen and two adult family members were shot and killed in the parking lot of the Landfall Center Shopping Center at 1300 Military Cutoff Road around 4 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Wilmington Police Department (WPD), the suspect, Wilbert Lamont Robinson, 40, of Hampstead, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and firing into an occupied vehicle.

Police identified the victims as 65-year-old Diretta Marie Robinson, 48-year-old Trina Lynnette Robinson, and a 13-year-old boy whose name is being withheld because he is a juvenile.

Diretta Robinson is the suspect’s mother and Trina Robinson is the suspect’s sister. The teen was the suspect’s son.

WPD said Wilbert Robinson also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

A motive for the shooting has not been released and WPD said the case has been turned over to the District Attorney’s Office. Police are asking anyone who was at the shopping center when the incident occurred to call 910-343-3609.

In a statement emailed to WWAY Monday morning, the school district said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a Pender County Schools student who died as a result of a shooting Saturday evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family as well as the Surf City Middle School family.”

The district says counselors and the school psychologist will be available for students, parents and school personnel when classes resume Tuesday morning.

“The senseless loss of such a young life is difficult to understand.” said Dr. Steven Hill, superintendent of Pender County Schools. “Anytime you lose a student, regardless of circumstance, it’s felt across the district. We will be here for our students, faculty and staff who need any extra support over the days ahead.”