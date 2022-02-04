Pender County sheriff providing updating on murder of Paitin Fields

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update on the murder of Paitin Fields, a 5 year-old child who was sexually assaulted and strangled in 2017.

For years, questions have remained surrounding the young girl’s death and no one has been charged.

Fields died November 16 of 2017. That was three days after her family took the unresponsive five-year-old to Pender Memorial Hospital. The initial reports said the family alerted the staff that Paitin had been fighting a respiratory issue for days, but the autopsy showed signs of sexual trauma and strangulation.

The only named suspect in the case is David Prevatte, Paitin’s uncle. Prevatte was named a person of interest in the case in 2018, after he was charged with intimidating a witness and communicating threats.

He was released from prison one year ago.

Today, Sheriff Alan Cutler will hold a news conference to provide an update on the murder investigation. WWAY will livestream it here.