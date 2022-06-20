Pender County Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating 17-year-old Ameer Deshawn Johnson, who they say was last seen on Wednesday, June 15th.

Johnson is a 6’2″, 17-year-old black male who weighs approximately 190 pounds, with earrings in both ears.

He was last seen wearing either dark sweat pants or jeans, with a black shirt and wearing a baseball cap, traveling to the area of Red Oak, North Carolina, with two friends.

Their information is not known at this time.

Ameer was supposed to return on June 17th, but has not done so at this time.

If you see Ameer or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515 and refer to case # 2022-01625 when calling.