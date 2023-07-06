Pender County sunflower field raising money for Ukrainian town’s damaged water system

Photo: Contributed

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County farm with thousands of sunflower blooms opened to the public Thursday morning.

Old River Farms is located in Burgaw and the owner says her fields will be open for the next two weeks as long as the flowers are blooming.

There is no fee to stroll or take selfie shots among the brilliant flowers, but donations are being accepted.

All proceeds will be given to rebuild a damaged water filtration system in a Ukrainian town. They cost about $12,000.

If you would like to pick sunflowers, they are a dollar stem.

The farm is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

They are also offering photographers to have photo shoots during the “golden hour” for a fee but there are a limited number of spots available.

Old River Farms is located at 8711 Old River Road in Burgaw. If you put this address in some online map applications, it may take you to a different location. Instead, put “Old River Farms” in your Google maps.