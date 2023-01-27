Pender County Schools Superintendent hosting town hall meetings in first weeks on the job

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — Dr. Brad Breedlove is spending the first few weeks as the superintendent of Pender County Schools listening to and learning from parents, students, and staff.

While most of the meetings are being held with principals, teachers, and staff, some are open to the public — like the one held at Heide Trask High School on Thursday night.

Breedlove says getting to know the wants and needs of the district from the beginning is essential.

“Being in our schools and being visible for anyone that’s new into leadership is vital to being successful and hearing what those that are in doing the work inside our schools on what daily life is like,” Breedlove said.

While not many were in attendance at Thursday night’s meeting, the parents and staff present were engaged with the superintendent. In addition to the teachers, Breedlove says the shortage of bus drivers is something the community would like to see addressed.

“What can we do to increase the value of being a bus driver? It may not always be about money, but how are those individuals treated and supported in the job that they do? Because that’s a vital role to our school system,” he said.

All of Pender County, the school district included, has been feeling growing pains as more people move to the area. Through the growth, Breedlove wants to make sure PCS continues to feel like a close-knit family.

“Anytime a new superintendent or anyone else in leadership comes in, people are afraid of change,” Breedlove said. “So you look for those things that are going well and you certainly want to not mess the formula up for that. That’s going to be important moving forward.”

The next open-house event with Dr. Breedlove will be Thursday, February 2 at Penderlea School from 6 pm to 7 pm. Following the event at Penderlea, the next one will be Thursday, February 9 at Topsail High School from 6 pm to 7 pm.