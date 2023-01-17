Pender County Teen Court highlights success over past months

Pender County Teen Court has helped several teens in the past several month (Photo: Communities in Schools of Cape Fear)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Another Pender County Teen Court is taking place Tuesday evening.

As a result, organizers are highlighting some of their recent success.

Teen Court allows low level offenders to take accountability for their actions before their peers as an alternative to the juvenile justice system. The CIS Gives Back program is based in community service and allows young people to help others and grow after they’ve made a poor choice.

Since July 2022, the Pender team has served 10 juveniles in Teen Court and 16 individuals through their restitution program called CIS Gives Back.

Pender County Teen Court Coordinator Gracie Wheeler says her favorite part of running the programs is watching the students she serves come full circle.

“One of my juveniles in the Teen Court and CIS Gives back programs was offered a job at the community service site in which he completed his hours,” said Wheeler. “Another juvenile who went through my programs is now a student volunteer for Teen Court regularly.”