Pender County wildfire spans 1,230 acres, 25% contained

(Photo: Andrew Chappell)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The wildfire in the Holly Shelter Game Land started by a lightning strike on August 2nd isn’t quite as large as originally thought.

While still only 25 percent contained as of this morning, the NC Forest Service says more accurate mapping revealed the fire isn’t over 2,000 acres, instead spanning around 1,230 acres.

Yesterday, fire personnel say they continued to strengthen existing containment lines and plow additional lines to prevent forward spread of the fire.

These efforts will continue throughout today.

Occasional gusty winds and dry fuels led to minimal spot overs beyond the fire imprint, but cloudy skies and higher relative humidity helped hinder aggressive fire behavior and movement.

There are no structures threatened at this time, but the public is being urged to remain vigilant.

Hazardous road conditions due to smoke may be a factor during the evening and overnight hours.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is in effect for the fire area. The TFR restricts all civilian aircraft, manned and unmanned, within 5 miles of the fire. The flight restriction remains in place until aviation support is no longer needed.