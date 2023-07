Pender Humane Society collecting donations for pet food pantry

The Pender Humane Society is holding a fill-the-van event (Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Humane Society is collecting donations to establish a pet food pantry.

The organization says they don’t have enough to kick off the pantry the right way.

They’ll be doing a fill-the-van event on July 11th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Hampstead Women’s Club on Highway 17.

The groups says they hope to fill the van to help those in the community who need help feeding their animals.