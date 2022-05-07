Pender Spring Fest returns to Burgaw after 2 year hiatus

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people packed the Pender County Courthouse Square on Saturday for the return of their annual Spring Fest after a 2 year absence due to the pandemic.

The event featured a variety of vendors from Pender County, with fun and games for the whole family.

Many vendors say they could sense the excitement in the air from those who turned out.

Sydney Burrell says she’s been selling items at the fest since 2005 and was happy to return this year.

“Meeting the people and talking to them — just hearing their stories. I’ll be doing this until I can’t do anything anymore,” Burrell said.

Burrell says she’s been making things her entire life and enjoys seeing people appreciate her hard work.