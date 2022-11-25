People rushing to stores across Cape Fear for deals on Black Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after Thanksgiving, people are heading to stores in search of a good deal as they check items off their holiday wish lists.

Many stores across the Cape Fear opened their doors earlier than usual to welcome customers in search of Black Friday bargains.

Although there was some rain this year, it didn’t stop many shoppers from coming out.

“The deals are great, when you can find what you’re looking for, and it’s way cheaper than what you usually get,” shoppers Alyssa Wilson. “I just, I don’t know it’s just fun to me, I’ve always done it, I have 15-ish years. I’ve gone out with my mom on Black Friday to shop.”

Mayfaire Town Center saw heavy foot traffic on Friday. One shopper says it was their first time venturing out on Black Friday, saying they usually like to avoid large crowds in stores.



“I think we just wanted to try something different today,” shopper Hannah Hale said. “Just looking around, just want to see if there are any deals.”



One area store manager says they are well prepared for the rush of customers shopping for deals.



“We have really great expectations for today,” Wilmington Academy Spots store director Lee Danley said. “We’re in a great inventory position, as opposed to the last couple of years. We are fully stocked and ready to sell fun for the family for the holiday.”

The National Retail Federation estimates nearly 115 million people will shop on Black Friday. Many other big box stores and locally-owned small businesses offering limited Black Friday sales and doorbusters.