Person facing charges after motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained earlier this month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who was severely injured in a motorcycle crash on May 6th has died.

The incident occured at Gingerwood and Market Street between a vehicle and motorcycle earlier this month.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, 67-year-old Andrew Kester has been charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and Failure to Yield.

He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond.