PET PALS: 2-year-old black cat looking for new home

(Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year-old domestic short hair cat named Patricia.

New Hanover County shelter staff describe her to be very independent and sweet. She is best suited in a quiet home without children.

If you’d like to adopt, you can visit New Hanover County Animal Services, located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70.