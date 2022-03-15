Pet Pals: 4 year old male Pitbull looking for forever home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) – This week’s pet pal is a 4-year-old neutered male Pitbull named Pawley.

New Hanover County Animal Services describe him as very sweet, is a laidback gentleman, and very gentle.

Pawley loves his comforter and chew toys. He also doesn’t do well with cats.

If you already have a dog. you will need to arrange a meet and greet with Pawley.

If you would like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for 70 dollars.