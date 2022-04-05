Pet Pals: 9-year-old gray female cat looking forever home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This week’s pet pal is a 9-year-old gray cat.

New Hanover County Animal Services Staff describes her as very passionate, sweet and gentle with her pets. They also say she sometimes acts like she can’t get enough attention.

She does some missing teeth and staff says that they mix wet food and her dry food.

If you would like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for 70 dollars.