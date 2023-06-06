Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a 1-year old cat looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) —This week’s Pet Pal is a 1-year old tuxedo cat.

New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as an on-the-go girl. She is curious, smart, and ready to tackle on any adventure. And if you have a pack of treats, she’ll fall in love instantly.

Watch the video and join Donna Gregory and Stephen Watson from New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit to learn how you can become the kitty’s forever home.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70. Cats are not temperament tested with dogs.