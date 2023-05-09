Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a 13-week-old spayed kitten looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) —This week’s Pet Pal is a 13-week-old spayed kitten. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as very sweet and an absolute staff favorite. She has a beautiful tortoiseshell coat. Watch the video and join Donna Gregory and Officer Watson from New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit to learn how you can become the kitten’s forever home.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $80. If you have any dogs, a meet and greet is required.