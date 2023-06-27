Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a 6-year old lab mix looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) —This week’s Pet Pal is a 6-year old lab mix named ‘Moo.’ She is very sweet, loving, and food motivated. Moo knows her basic commands and would love to be in a family with other dogs that complete her pack.

Watch the video and join Matt Bennett and Stephen Watson from New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit to learn how you can become this pup’s forever home.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70. If you have any dogs, a meet and greet is required.