Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a 7-month old spayed female pit bull mix looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 7-month old spayed female pit bull mix.

New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as a very active puppy. Staff also say she is very sweet, but needs lots of heavy-duty chewing toys.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. If you already have a dog at home, a meet and greet is required.

County residents can adopt for $70.