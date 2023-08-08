Pet Pals: Adult neutered male Shepherd mix looking for forever home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This week’s pet pal is an adult neutered male Shepherd mix named ‘Rhino.’

Shelter staff describe him as one of the sweetest boys, and his favorite thing is to be brushed. New Hanover County Animal Services also says he does better with chilled-out dogs rather than hyper ones.

If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for $70. If a dog is in the home, a meet and greet is required.