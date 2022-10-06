‘Pets in the Park’ event returning to Carolina Beach this weekend

Pets in the Park is returning to Carolina Beach for the 2nd year (Photo: Pets in the Park)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — After a successful event in 2021, Pets in the Park is returning to Carolina Beach on October 8th.

The event celebrating pets, their owners and pet-friendly businesses is scheduled to run from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

Organizers say all well-behaved pets on leash are welcome to take part in the fun.

Last year the event drew 600 attendees. Organizers expect over 1,000 people this year, so be sure to arrive early.

There will be pet tricks, costume contests, a pet photo booth, a K9 demo and much more.

If you want to learn more about dog health, there will also be an ‘Ask the Vet’ booth, where a local vet will be available to answer any questions you may have.

Admission is $5 (kids under 10 are free), with a portion of the money being distributed between the participating non-profits.