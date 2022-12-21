Pine Valley Methodist serving thousands of meals this Christmas Eve

Pine Valley United Methodist Church hosts a Christmas Eve Feast on 12/24/19. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Each year, Pine Valley Methodist Church serves the community with thousands of free Christmas Eve meals.

This Saturday, December 24th, meals will be delivered throughout the day to local shelters, nursing homes, and fire stations.

Dinner will also be served at the church at 6:00 p.m.

Community members in need of a meal are encouraged to come to the church between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday (Christmas Eve) to receive boxed meals.

In 2006, the outreach ministry began when two parents wanted to show their three children the meaning of giving during the Christmas season.

George Hale founded Pine Valley’s Christmas Eve Outreach and in the first year, 250 meals were served.

Making sure that no family goes hungry in Wilmington over Christmas was Hale’s original vision for the event and he maintains that that mission has remained intact.

“The world would be a better place if everybody thought about someone else besides themselves for one minute and that idea is pretty impactful,” he said.

Pine Valley Methodist Church is located at 3788 Shipyard Blvd. in Wilmington.