Piranha caught in North Carolina lake

A Piranha was recently caught in a North Carolina lake (Photo: Chad Ray)

MOORE COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina angler made quite the catch last week.

According to Chad Ray, a Piranha (razor-sharp teeth and all) was reeled in from the waters of Aberdeen Lake in Moore County.

Ray posted several pictures of the fish on Facebook, warning swimmers of the find.

FISH (Photo: Chad Ray)

The NC Wildlife Resources Commission says the fish was likely kept as a pet and was tossed in the lake by its owner after outgrowing its tank.

Despite the find, fish biologists say they have no concern of this species establishing itself in the lake. Piranha are warm water fish and would not survive the winter in North Carolina, the organization says.