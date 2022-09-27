Piranha caught in North Carolina lake
MOORE COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina angler made quite the catch last week.
According to Chad Ray, a Piranha (razor-sharp teeth and all) was reeled in from the waters of Aberdeen Lake in Moore County.
Ray posted several pictures of the fish on Facebook, warning swimmers of the find.
The NC Wildlife Resources Commission says the fish was likely kept as a pet and was tossed in the lake by its owner after outgrowing its tank.
Despite the find, fish biologists say they have no concern of this species establishing itself in the lake. Piranha are warm water fish and would not survive the winter in North Carolina, the organization says.
North Carolina Administrative Code states that it is unlawful to transport, purchase, possess, sell, or stock Piranha in the state’s public or private waters.