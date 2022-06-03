Pirates to invade Southport Maritime Museum later this month

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — For the first time since 2019, the N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport has a full summer lineup planned.

But that’s only if the crew can fend off the upcoming pirate invasion.

“After a long hiatus, pirate camp is back,” Education Curator Katy Menne said. “Our crew can’t wait to travel back to the Age of Sail for a treacherous good time.”

Youth ages 7 to 12 are invited to take part in their upcoming “First Mates 4-day Camp: Pirate Crew.” Pirate Camp will be held at the museum, located at 204 E. Moore St. in downtown Southport, June 14 to 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

From Stede Bonnet to Ching Shih, campers will learn about life at sea, why sailors to turn to piracy, and what perks there were in sailing the high seas of treason.

Cost is $60 with a 10% discount for Friends members at the Family level and above. Registration closes June 11 at 4 p.m.

“I think that the best way to learn is through our stomachs,” Menne said, explaining that campers will see what kinds of food were served aboard vessels over the course of time. “We get to learn and eat?! Sign me up!”